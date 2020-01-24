Members of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Board of Education were elected to present at the 2020 State Education Convention in Milwaukee.
Representing the board were president Dave Czech, vice president Jennifer Heinz, board clerk Kathy Strecker and treasurer Steve Olson.
The board presented Friday on "Three Dimensions of Governance." Board members shared their systematic approach to defining expectations, determining progress and developing systems for sampling artifacts that represent the district’s progress.
The board’s governance approach involves defining clearly articulated expectations for outcomes in policy and systematically monitoring the district’s progress in a highly public, highly accountable monthly reporting practice.
In the past five years, since adopting and fully implementing its new governance approach, student outcomes in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District have climbed while state averages are flat or even declining.
“Serving the best interests of the public through measurable accountability of school performance is a key part of our responsibility as elected board members. We have developed a systematic approach to oversight that balances trusting the expertise of our hired leaders with ensuring accountability for the outcomes we expect,” Czech said.
The board has asked to turn its presentation information to writing so that it can be included in a statewide publication.
“Our board has worked hard at developing an effective governance approach that provides clear direction and expectations to us, the senior leadership team. I am so proud to have them sharing their highly effective practices with other boards from around the state. They represented all of us in Chippewa very well,” Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos, superintendent of schools, said.
