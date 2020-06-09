You are the owner of this article.
Chippewa Falls School Board sets superintendent interview dates
Chippewa Falls School Board sets superintendent interview dates

Chi-Hi

The process for the vacant Chippewa Falls School District Superintendent position will begin to wrap up at the end of the month following the three set interview dates.

The search for a new Chippewa Falls School District superintendent is taking its next step.

The Chippewa Falls School Board voted Monday night to use the assistance of search firm McPherson & Jacobson in the interview process for the vacant superintendent position.

School board president David Czech said the process has yielded a large number of qualified candidates so far and is optimistic about finding a suitable individual for the position.

“We received an updated status of where the superintendent search is going and our search firm is very satisfied that we have a large number of qualified applicants to choose from,” Czech said.

Interviews for the new superintendent are scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, and Friday, June 26. Next week before the regular monthly School Board meeting, the board will finalize the questions for the interviews with the assistance of its search firm.

Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board superintendent, ending her five-year stint in the position.

She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.

Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through the end of her contract in July.

