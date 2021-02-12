Chippewa Falls school board to discuss $1.6 million deficit, potential layoffs

The Chippewa Falls community is yearning for more details about potential school layoffs.

Last week the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District informed its employees via a standardized letter that a number of positions may be cut in the near future due to a steady decline in enrollment over the past four years.

Up to 24 jobs may be on the chopping block, and Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the information coming during the COVID-19 pandemic was less than optimal.

“I tried to provide as much information as I possibly could,” Holmes said. “I don’t like for people to be surprised, but when that number was plugged into the revenue number worksheet and the deficit showed up, I knew it was something we had to get out in front of. There is no point in hiding it.”

The enrollment drop which caused the district to reevaluate its 2021-22 school year budget came in at 149 students and a total budget deficit of $1.6 million in revenue. When this dramatic decrease in revenue, and the COVID-19 pandemic causing schools in the district to spend more than ever, the CFAUSD is having to make some hard decisions.

Sherry Jasper, CFAUSD board member, said many discussions are being held internally in order to properly address the deficit and how to move forward.