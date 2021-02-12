Chippewa Falls school board to discuss $1.6 million deficit, potential layoffs

The Chippewa Falls community is yearning for more details about potential school layoffs.
Last week the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District informed its employees via a standardized letter that a number of positions may be cut in the near future due to a steady decline in enrollment over the past four years.
Up to 24 jobs may be on the chopping block, and Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the information coming during the COVID-19 pandemic was less than optimal.
“I tried to provide as much information as I possibly could,” Holmes said. “I don’t like for people to be surprised, but when that number was plugged into the revenue number worksheet and the deficit showed up, I knew it was something we had to get out in front of. There is no point in hiding it.”
The enrollment drop which caused the district to reevaluate its 2021-22 school year budget came in at 149 students and a total budget deficit of $1.6 million in revenue. When this dramatic decrease in revenue, and the COVID-19 pandemic causing schools in the district to spend more than ever, the CFAUSD is having to make some hard decisions.
Sherry Jasper, CFAUSD board member, said many discussions are being held internally in order to properly address the deficit and how to move forward.
“The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is working hard to provide the best education possible for all students while remaining fiscally responsible to our community,” Jasper said.
Within the letter, Holmes said staffing makes up about 75% of the district’s annual budget, and an uncertainty surrounding federal aid may contribute to the decline in feasible positions.
Funding the district received from the first round of the CARES Act went toward safety measures for reopening schools, and the second round of funding’s use is still being discussed.
A preliminary meeting was held last Thursday to begin to plan the next steps in addressing the deficit. The board will formerly discuss the potential layoffs during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16. An initial plan for the 2021-22 school year must be submitted by Tuesday, March 23.