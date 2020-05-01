Chippewa Falls School Board to hire a firm for superintendent search

The Chippewa Falls School Board has decided to hire a search firm to help find a new superintendent.
The board took the action during a special board meeting Thursday night.
David Czech, president of the Chippewa Falls School Board, said the decision to hire an outside party was made to ease the burden on school board members in case a large number of candidates applied for the position.
“Although we will be a sought-after district and have no doubt we will have numerous applicants including from inside our own district, we will need assistance in vetting the candidate pool to give the board a manageable number to work with,” Czech said.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge will obtain proposals from a number of selected search firms so the board is exercising financial prudence while they finding a qualified partner to assist with the vetting/interviewing/hiring process.
Czech said hiring an outside firm to assist in the process has hidden benefits as well that will help make the process as seamless as possible.
“The side bonus of working with a search firm is they will also be able to assist in determining whether now is the best time to find our permanent superintendent or if it would be better to look for an interim now and find our permanent after this year’s contracts have been sorted out,” Czech said.
The board plans to meet sometime next week when it has more information on all the firms in order to select one to partner with.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board superintendent early last week, ending her five-year stint in the position.
She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through July when her contract with the district ends.
