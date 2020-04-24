Chippewa Falls School Board to hire interim Superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Chippewa Falls School Board is taking the next step in finding a new superintendent.

After a closed session remote meeting of the school board Thursday evening, board President David Czech said the board will focus on finding an interim superintendent rather than immediately finding a permanent candidate.

“After much deliberation, the Chippewa Falls School Board has decided that our best plan of action is to focus on finding a qualified interim superintendent with leadership experience to guide us through the short-term future,” Czech said. “The decision was made easier by the knowledge that the district has attracted and retained excellent, experienced administration and staff at all levels. This will allow us to focus and take our time finding a permanent replacement that is the perfect fit for our great district.”

Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new Altoona school board Superintendent Monday, ending her five-year stint in the position. She will replace Dan Peggs, who is accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.

Eliopoulos will continue in her position through July, when her contract with the district ends.

The Chippewa Falls School Board will meet again on Monday, April 27.

