An update to a much-anticipated building project and a donation to a local athletic department were the key community takeaways from the latest Chippewa Falls school board meeting Tuesday night.
Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said the new Stillson Elementary School location in the town of Lafayette has all of its foundations and footings done and they’re setting up structural steel including plumbing and other facilities.
Also, the Chippewa Falls middle school parking lot is almost complete, and the renovation is down to finish work including lighting, painting and other things are coming together. The Chi-Hi site is also in a similar state and is coming down to only needing finish work done.
Miron Construction has been the primary contractor of the building project, but the sites will be taken over by the school district starting Friday, Aug. 23.
Trowbridge said after the school district takeover of the three sites on Friday, the next step is for the custodial staff to work through the weekend to ensure the facilities and classrooms are all furnished and ready to go for the academic staff’s return.
“After the takeover, they’re going to be taking over all of the furnishings,” Trowbridge said. “So, when teachers come back next week they will have all of what they need in their rooms. We can’t minimize the impact of that and all of the teachers are excited to get back and utilize the new spaces and equipment.”
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53 percent of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Middle School structures.
The building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built upon. The 30-acre increase will yield more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more.
The rest of the funds will be used at the middle and high schools. The middle school will use the allocated funds to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and other various improvements and repairs to the property. The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements to the building.
While additions are being made to the academic structures in the Chippewa Falls school district, the Chippewa Falls Booster Club donated $145,000 to the Chippewa Falls School District for use in the Chippewa Falls Senior High School athletic department. The money will be used for various athletic needs such as equipment, uniforms, to aid with fees associated with joining athletic groups and other costs throughout the Chippewa Falls athletic department.
Chippewa Falls Booster Club president Kevin Swift said the school board’s support has been a great help to the organization over the years.
“We really appreciate everything the board and the administration does for the booster club,” Swift said. “When we put on events and see administration and board members come and help out, it means a lot and I can’t express my gratitude enough. We couldn’t do it without you.”
The next monthly Chippewa Falls School District meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.