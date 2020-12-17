Chippewa Falls school district ahead of initial county projections, building projects nearing completion

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) is progressing in multiple areas despite having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just a few weeks ago the Chippewa County Public Health Department forecasted that none of the schools in the district would be able to open until Jan. 21 (and come back to campuses on Jan. 25) due to the rapid spike in positive cases of coronavirus throughout the county.

However, due to positive trends among elementary-age children in terms of COVID-19 rates, elementary schools will now reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, a goal for all schools in the district, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said.

“Our desire is to have all of our students back with us on our campuses in person,” Holmes said. “We as a district have been successful in keeping remote learning going during this public health emergency. It has been through the hard work, dedication, expertise, creativity and genuine love and care of our staff members for our students that has made it possible.”