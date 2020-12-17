Chippewa Falls school district ahead of initial county projections, building projects nearing completion

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) is progressing in multiple areas despite having to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just a few weeks ago the Chippewa County Public Health Department forecasted that none of the schools in the district would be able to open until Jan. 21 (and come back to campuses on Jan. 25) due to the rapid spike in positive cases of coronavirus throughout the county.
However, due to positive trends among elementary-age children in terms of COVID-19 rates, elementary schools will now reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, a goal for all schools in the district, Superintendent Jeff Holmes said.
“Our desire is to have all of our students back with us on our campuses in person,” Holmes said. “We as a district have been successful in keeping remote learning going during this public health emergency. It has been through the hard work, dedication, expertise, creativity and genuine love and care of our staff members for our students that has made it possible.”
During the monthly CFAUSD school board meeting Tuesday night, Holmes said the ability for this plan to go forward will depend on trends consistently downward in terms of positivity rates in the county. A highly concerning notion is the rates will increase after the holidays due to projected travel and increased in-person gathering. Holmes urged potential travelers to limit their gatherings as much as possible to help reopen schools and keep them open to benefit both students and their families.
Support Local Journalism
While schools are empty, the building project referendum at Chippewa Falls middle and high school is beginning to wrap up. At the middle school, the library and surrounding area has a completion date of May 2021 and electrical, steel stud framing and fire protection systems are currently being installed. The next step at the middle school is to begin painting, flooring and installing lights.
At Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) a few bathrooms are currently receiving work, a storm drain tie-in was installed recently and a boiler room egress and sprinkler piping are soon to be installed. This work will begin in Jan., but the majority of work is now considered summer work.
CFAUSD business manager, Chad Trowbridge said the high school is settling down and the project is not being affected by the same 300 percent property tax increase being seen in areas of Chippewa County.
“This was a hard bid job for us, so we aren’t experiencing any cost increases,” Trowbridge said. “Labor rates are stable, so anything additional or outside of the planned construction project we aren’t experiencing any additional costs.”
The next CFAUSD board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12. It has been moved up a week due to a scheduling conflict with a statewide education conference on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.