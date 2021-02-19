Chippewa Falls school district aiming for April 5 return date for five-day in-person learning

And while many desire to return to full-time on-campus learning, Holmes said the current asynchronous Friday system has been working well for the district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Asynchronous Fridays under our current system has been working extremely well,” Holmes said. “Based on information from our district nurses and the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, the majority of students who contract the disease end up showing symptoms over the weekend. It works out that when they do contact tracing on Fridays and over the weekend, we don’t end up with as many contacts.”

While the CFAUSD is looking to return to some sense of normalcy, there are still a few roadblocks delaying the progression of providing quality education. The CDC is still heavily recommending a six-foot distance at all times within building walls, but with the large number of students in Chippewa Falls schools this is proving difficult, Holmes said.

Another area of difficulty for the district is the situation surrounding substitute teachers. Substitute teachers are in higher demand than ever due to the harsh pandemic landscape, and some teachers having to take longer leaves than normal after they test positive for COVID-19.