Chippewa Falls school district announces their "Roadmap to Reopening"

Chippewa Falls students are now on a path to reentering the classroom.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District announced Thursday evening that it intends for students to return to their campuses in September.
Dubbed the Roadmap to Reopening, new Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the plan was carefully developed during the past weeks and months to ensure the safety of students and their families as the 2020-21 school year begins in a month-and-a-half.
“As was stated on this past year’s senior class’ yard signs, ‘We are in this together’ has never been more appropriate or necessary to move forward into the 2020-21 school year,” Holmes said. Your patience, understanding, collaboration and cooperation in that process are warranted and greatly appreciated to get through this extraordinary time in human history. To be sure, our first intent is to return to regular school day, in-person, public education services delivery; however, as indicated above, please know that the situation remains fluid in nature and, because so, we will also offer a virtual learning option to those families not yet ready to send their child(ren) back to in-person settings at this juncture.”
The Roadmap to Reopening was sent to all district families and features a detailed list of measures being put into practice this fall.
Protective measures being utilized at all schools include additional cleaning protocols, increased opportunities for handwashing, water bottles permitted for students and staff, procedures in place to care for students who are showing COVID-19 symptoms, personal protective equipment will be required for staff members and face coverings for students are highly recommended.
As for the transformation of physical environments to adapt to coronavirus precautions, school officials will introduce removal and rearrangement of furniture and materials to allow for more space, movement of individuals throughout the buildings will be adjusted as needed, sanitation stations will be placed in high-traffic areas, staff and students will be expected to practice social distancing when possible and signage will be utilized to encourage safe distancing.
Visitation to campuses will be limited to essential services, field trips are temporarily suspended and handwashing and sharing of supplies among students will be monitored. After-school activities including sports are to be determined based on WIAA recommendations.
To develop this plan, students and families were surveyed electronically from July 1 through 15. A total of 2,217 responses were collected and 75.1% supported all learning to be conducted in a school if the health of our community allows for this model, 17.1% encouraged learning to be conducted in a blended model where children move between in-person and virtual instruction, and 7.8% of all those surveyed leaned toward learning in a virtual model regardless of the health of the community.
Holmes said the plan took an incredible amount of work and those involved deserve credit for their dedication to getting the district back on track and providing students the opportunity to return to their schools.
“I would like to thank the Culture and Wellness, Instruction and Operations teams for developing this initial plan,” Holmes said. “Their hard work, dedication and attention to detail have been phenomenal and, though new to the district, I can honestly say that each individual on those teams exhibited a wonderfully caring nature for and about the students, staff, families and community-at-large while addressing the components necessary to safely and effectively re-open our facilities.”
Due to the multi-faceted situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, an email (COVID-19@chipfalls.org) has been sent for concerned individuals to reach out to for responses to their questions.
“More planning and work will need to be done ahead of September 1, hope for the best, but be ready as more details are shared between now and then with possible changes,” Holmes said. Please continue to enjoy your summer to the greatest extent possible, because folks here are truly looking forward to seeing your students come back.”
