Students, administrators and parents gathered Tuesday afternoon to break ground on the third and final part of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District construction with a ceremony at the middle school.
Students threw the ceremonial dirt with golden shovels after opening music by middle school band members and remarks from representatives of the school board, the school administration and the students.
A new home for a historic area elementary school has commenced construction.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved with 53% of voter approval to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School, and making additions and improvements to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Chippewa Falls Middle School buildings.
The middle school will use its portion of the funds for improvements and repairs to the property, in addition to expanding the technology and space offered at the school.
The new elementary building, which broke ground last Thursday, is being built on a 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic upscale from the six-acre site the current Stillson Elementary location is built on.
The ground has been broken on a Chippewa Falls School District project.
The 30-acre increase will mean more space for a parking lot, playground, athletic fields and more. In addition to the building itself, the Lafayette Town Board is working to approve plans to widen the road in front of the site and add turn and bike lanes to ensure travel to and from the school is as safe as possible for staff, children and their parents.
The STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lab at Chi-Hi, which includes a new science lab, improved technology and other various improvements, broke ground last Wednesday.
Jennifer Heinz, a school board member, said the improvements will provide better educational opportunities for the middle schoolers and thanked all those involved with the planning for their hard work and dedication.
The Bloomer School District is in the early stages of considering a referendum to construct …
“I want to thank our community for their support of this project and the referendum in general,” Heinz said.
Derrick Kunsman, Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher, said “it’s an exciting time to be a Cardinal in Chippewa Falls.”
He likewise thanked everyone for what he called an “amazingly generous building renovation” and encouraged the community to continue to support education, educators and the children.
“Our future is literally in their hands,” Kunsman said.
