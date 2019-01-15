A building project that will reshape the landscape of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District continues to make strides.
In early 2018, a $65 million referendum was approved to make additions to the existing Chippewa Falls Senior High School and Middle Schools, as well as construct a new home for Stillson Elementary School.
The executive design team for the project most recently met Jan. 10., where progress was shown to be near completion for the design portion. According to the team, the designs for the project are 95 percent complete and on budget.
The next step is to open bid packages Jan. 29, where the project’s designs are scheduled to be fully completed.
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said the contractors that opt to receive these bid packets will receive a large amount of materials to ensure their readiness to place a bid to take ownership of the project.
“What they get when they pick up a bid packet is a huge document with all of the specifications,” Eliopoulos said. “So, this size wall, this thickness of wall, this type of flooring, this type of everything saying here is the recipe for the buildings we are going to have. The contractors then go through all of those specifications and say they can do this project for this cost.”
In addition to a new elementary school, the project includes mechanical and electrical repairs at the middle and high school, as well as the creation of STEAM labs at the high school and a 10-classroom addition to the middle school.
After the opening of bidding, all bids will be due by 2 p.m. March 5 to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School district Administration Building, where an opening of the bids will occur immediately.
Eliopoulos said the project is extremely large for any contractor, so there is a unique aspect of the bid packets that might prove beneficial for companies not able to take on the full project by themselves.
“This is a huge project for any contractor and their subcontractors,” Eliopoulos said. “We have it set up so that smaller businesses also have an opportunity. So, a general contractor can bid on just one of the projects, or they can choose to bid on all three of the projects. We do this because there might be a smaller contractor in our area that maybe couldn’t handle the whole $65 million dollar project but maybe they want a chance at just the high school renovation project.”
In addition to helping contractors not take on more than they can handle, Eliopoulos said the hope is for the project to stay as local as possible.
“Our hope is, while we only have control over selecting the general contractor, the hope is that our local contractors will be competitive and be able to participate,” Eliopoulos said. “We hope to be able to use local materials and local labor as much as possible. It’s an exciting time, not just for the school district, but for our community as well because there is a lot of work to be done. It’s going to be all hands on deck.”
After the opening of the bid packets, the school board will take formal action to select a general contractor who has the lowest qualified bid for the project during their meeting March 26.
For more information on the referendum, as well as consistent updates, you can visit the project’s website at https://cfsd.chipfalls.k12.wi.us/district/referendum.cfm.
