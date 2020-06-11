Chippewa Falls school district building projects still on pace despite COVID-19 pandemic

Trowbridge said all of the projects are on schedule and COVID-19 restrictions haven’t affected their ability to complete their tasks in an efficient fashion.

“COVID-19 has affected the timeline of these projects,” Trowbridge said. “There are a few things here and there where we might not get some finish things due to the factories that produce them being closed down, but we don’t expect anything to delay the projects. If there was an upside to COVID-19, it has allowed the sprinkler work to move into some classroom areas where they wouldn’t have got to until this summer. Everything is on schedule and nothing is behind at this point.”

Once the work on all three locations is finalized, Trowbridge said the new locations and their available resources will be of tremendous value to the school district and the students who are lucky enough to get to utilize them on their educational journey.

“There will be significant learning environment improvements at each site once this process is completed,” Trowbridge said. “They will all have more resources at their disposal, which will help especially in the classroom.”