Chippewa Falls school district building projects still on pace despite COVID-19 pandemic

A multimillion-dollar building project is staying on schedule in spite of COVID-19.
The Chippewa Falls School District referendum building project affecting Chippewa Falls Middle School, Chippewa Falls Senior High School and the new Stillson Elementary School in Lafayette is nearing completion in many areas.
The new Stillson location in Lafayette has two of its three classroom areas complete, and finish work is being completed in the kitchen, commons and gymnasium areas. Site work is also coming along quickly, with the driveway and parking lots being installed in the past week, sidewalks, curbs and gutters being installed and seed/soil work being planted. The new facility is planned to be completed by July 31.
“A lot will be happening out there in the next 60 days,” Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls School District business manager, said. “The project is moving quickly and we are getting close to completion.”
Classroom areas are continuing to be worked on at Chippewa Falls Middle school as well as mechanical work, stud wall framing, sheetrock hanging, sprinkler piping and cafeteria work rounding out the labor being put into the facility during summer break. All improvements to the school area planned to be completed by the fall of 2021.
Chi-Hi is quite far along as well, with mostly mechanical work, air conditioning and heating being the main focuses for Miron Construction leading up to its fall 2021 completion.
Trowbridge said all of the projects are on schedule and COVID-19 restrictions haven’t affected their ability to complete their tasks in an efficient fashion.
“COVID-19 has affected the timeline of these projects,” Trowbridge said. “There are a few things here and there where we might not get some finish things due to the factories that produce them being closed down, but we don’t expect anything to delay the projects. If there was an upside to COVID-19, it has allowed the sprinkler work to move into some classroom areas where they wouldn’t have got to until this summer. Everything is on schedule and nothing is behind at this point.”
Once the work on all three locations is finalized, Trowbridge said the new locations and their available resources will be of tremendous value to the school district and the students who are lucky enough to get to utilize them on their educational journey.
“There will be significant learning environment improvements at each site once this process is completed,” Trowbridge said. “They will all have more resources at their disposal, which will help especially in the classroom.”
In early 2018, voters approved a $65 million referendum, with 53% of voters giving their OK to build a new home for Stillson Elementary School students and to make additions and improvements to the middle and high schools.
The Stillson building project includes a new 36-acre site in the town of Lafayette, a drastic increase from the current six-acre site. The 30-acre increase will offer more space for parking, a playground and athletic fields.
The middle school is using the funding to remodel areas of the building, improve technology and make various improvements and repairs to the property.
The high school will get a new science lab, improved technology and other improvements.
