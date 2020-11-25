Chippewa Falls School District debuts 'Purposity' app to benefit students

A local school district is about to utilize a new piece of technology to benefit its students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) is using a new app called “Purposity.” Through the application, once a week a notification will be sent to users letting the community know about the needs in the district and giving them a chance to help a child in need. Each item on the list will include a brief message and the price, which may be as low as $10 and must be less than $250. Each item has a link to the item on Amazon.com for purchase. Upon purchase, the item(s) will be shipped to the school and given to the student. Anyone in the community can download the app for free.

Examples of items can be anything from hygiene products, new shoes or a winter coat to something bigger like a new bed. Once the district posts their needs for the week, the notifications go out and the community has the ability to click from their phones to meet that need. Each school has a variety of ways to find out the needs of our students. If you have a need that you would like to request help for, feel free to reach out to the school counselor at your child’s school to let them know of your request.