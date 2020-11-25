Chippewa Falls School District debuts 'Purposity' app to benefit students

A local school district is about to utilize a new piece of technology to benefit its students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) is using a new app called “Purposity.” Through the application, once a week a notification will be sent to users letting the community know about the needs in the district and giving them a chance to help a child in need. Each item on the list will include a brief message and the price, which may be as low as $10 and must be less than $250. Each item has a link to the item on Amazon.com for purchase. Upon purchase, the item(s) will be shipped to the school and given to the student. Anyone in the community can download the app for free.
Examples of items can be anything from hygiene products, new shoes or a winter coat to something bigger like a new bed. Once the district posts their needs for the week, the notifications go out and the community has the ability to click from their phones to meet that need. Each school has a variety of ways to find out the needs of our students. If you have a need that you would like to request help for, feel free to reach out to the school counselor at your child’s school to let them know of your request.
If you make an account right now, you will see there are no needs currently listed for our district. This is because there are currently just over 160 followers and the district needs 250 followers to be able to start posting the needs for users to purchase.
Once you finish downloading the “Purposity,” app click on organizations, find the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and click to ‘Follow Us.’ Once you make an account and register for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, a list of needs will pop up that you can choose from.
For more information on the “Purposity,” app and its potential benefits for kids in the CFAUSD you can visit the district website.
