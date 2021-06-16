Chippewa Falls School District facing $800,000 in additional lost revenue, local property taxes likely to increase

Trouble may be on the horizon for Wisconsin school districts, including Chippewa Falls.
The Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee took up K-12 Education funding on Thursday, May 27 and the projections coming out of those meetings are troubling for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
As it sits currently, the CFAUSD would lose approximately $800,000 in projected revenue, state aid would be decreased and property taxes are likely to increase. ESSER federal dollars are still uncertain at this time as well, as this financial planning process likely will not be resolved until this fall (far after the district budget plan is due). Chippewa Falls’ current property tax rate is 1.45%. It is currently unknown what it would increase to should the projected revenue loss be realized.
“I think the goal is trying to use federal money, instead of state money, to get through the next couple of years,” Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said. “Outside of a referendum, there aren’t a lot of opportunities to raise additional funds. The concern we have is that these are base building funds. If we had a four-year plan, we might feel a little easier about that, but once the federal funding runs out it would (leave) our situation pretty dire with declined enrollment and decreased revenue.”
A few key takeaways from JFC meetings include no increases under revenue limits. This means $0 per pupil adjustment, no change to low-revenue ceiling threshold and no adjustments in counting pupils to mitigate steep enrollment declines in fall 2020. There will be no increase to per pupil aid as well. This maintains the current law payment of $742 per pupil and no weighting for students in poverty; also eliminates supplemental per pupil aid ($2.5 million).
Also, there will currently be no increase to general state aid. This means no additional monies to offset school district property tax levies (not even for levy increases that will occur without a per pupil adjustment, by virtue of recurring exemptions i. base-building referenda, carryover, etc.).
The take-away from these policies will be school districts will have no ability to increase controlled revenues for ongoing operational costs in FY22 and FY23 (unless referenda are passed in fall 2022) and there will not be an opportunity for districts to go to referenda for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
“Depending solely on property taxes to fund schools is not a good way to do things,” Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. “Property, and who owns it, has changed since 1848. I’ve seen a lot of better models out there than what we currently use. The response I keep hearing is that we’ve always done it this way, but I’ve heard that many times before. It doesn’t make it right.”
The news of a potential loss of $800,000 comes after the CFAUSD already had to adjust for a deficit of $1.6 million due to declined enrollment earlier this year.
On June 1, Gov. Tony Evers released a statement suggesting the entire K-12 budget could be on the table for veto. Most of the rationale for suggested funding has to do with the amount of ESSER funds available to school districts currently, but a maintenance of effort provision does put federal funding at risk if portions of the JCF action are voted into law.
Additional updates on the state/federal education funds will be made available over the next few months.