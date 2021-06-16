Chippewa Falls School District facing $800,000 in additional lost revenue, local property taxes likely to increase

Trouble may be on the horizon for Wisconsin school districts, including Chippewa Falls.

The Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee took up K-12 Education funding on Thursday, May 27 and the projections coming out of those meetings are troubling for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

As it sits currently, the CFAUSD would lose approximately $800,000 in projected revenue, state aid would be decreased and property taxes are likely to increase. ESSER federal dollars are still uncertain at this time as well, as this financial planning process likely will not be resolved until this fall (far after the district budget plan is due). Chippewa Falls’ current property tax rate is 1.45%. It is currently unknown what it would increase to should the projected revenue loss be realized.

“I think the goal is trying to use federal money, instead of state money, to get through the next couple of years,” Business Manager Chad Trowbridge said. “Outside of a referendum, there aren’t a lot of opportunities to raise additional funds. The concern we have is that these are base building funds. If we had a four-year plan, we might feel a little easier about that, but once the federal funding runs out it would (leave) our situation pretty dire with declined enrollment and decreased revenue.”