Chippewa Falls School District pivots to 'voluntary quarantine' system

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is continuing to adjust its COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement sent to parents Friday, the district announced that effective immediately all students who had been previously advised to quarantine for a close contact at any school will now be allowed to resume attending classes in-person and participate in extracurricular activities, as long as they are not symptomatic COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic COVID-19 positive or have a positive case within their household.

As of Tuesday, the CFAUSD has been notified of four current outbreaks which are directly connected with schools within the district. The uptick in cases will cause the current masks-required indoors and mask-optional outdoors district-wide policies to remain in place.

“As explained on numerous occasions, (the district) can not be perceived as an organization that is a major contributor to community spread,” Superintendent Jeff Holmes said in a recent press release. “While we certainly are cognizant of, sympathize for, and empathize with the issues, pro and con, associated with mask-wearing in school settings, we believe it is necessary at this time. Everyone’s patience, understanding, and cooperation with this determination are greatly appreciated.

“Based upon everything we have experienced over the past year and a half, masks will help us stay in-person longer than doing otherwise and a major goal for us is to remain in-person as long as possible.”

While the district is shifting towards voluntary quarantine measures, the recommendation is still for all of close contacts to quarantine as determined by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

The district requests for families who have had a close contact trace with a recent case to monitor their symptoms and get tested at least six days after the date of a close contact. And while voluntary quarantining will now be allowed, the district is still excluding any students experiencing the following from in-person activities: symptomatic COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic quarantine positive and those in quarantine for any household exposure.

In response to the CFAUSD’s recent policy change, the county health department released a statement backing the district’s decision.

“Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chippewa County Department of Public Health has worked closely in partnership with all Chippewa County schools,” the statement from the CCDPH said. “As the pandemic continues, that partnership will remain. A positive and respectful collaborative relationship is important to protecting the health and safety of staff, students, their families, and the community.

:Additionally, CCDPH will continue to offer guidance and recommendations based on disease activity to schools throughout Chippewa County. CCDPH will also continue with contact tracing efforts and will report positive cases and exposures to all area schools.”

