Chippewa Falls school district receives technology grants from community organizations

2020 has brought numerous changes, along with many challenges with the way education is delivered to students in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. The massive shift to moving entirely to virtual learning in March proved difficult for many of our students and their families.
One of our most significant challenges was that many rural students’ homes were not equipped with adequate WiFi to support virtual learning. The district purchased hotspots and additional Chromebooks to provide students access to their teachers and curriculum during their virtual learning experience.
Sarah Radcliffe, executive director of Educational Technology for the CFAUSD, worked with Andrea Smith, director of the Cardinal Community Learning Center, to write grants to offset the purchase of necessary technology for students. Marshfield Clinic, Casper, Rutledge, and Community Foundations provided grants totaling $23,000. The grants paid for the purchase of 120 of the 190 hotspots for students.
This fall, the technology department received a surprise donation from 98.1 and I-94 Midwest Family Communications. The district received $800.00 from their “Back to School Bucks” promotion. This donation provided 50 additional students with WiFi in the month of November.
The CFAUSD would sincerely like to thank Marshfield Clinic, Casper Foundation, Rutledge Foundation, Community Foundation of Chippewa County and Greatest Hits I-94/98.1 for their amazing generosity during this National pandemic.
