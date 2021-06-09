Chippewa Falls School District responds to ACLU administrative complaint

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Chippewa Falls-based advocacy organization, Cultivative Coalition. The organization is composed of four Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) graduates who came together to advocate for the unheard voices affected by these occurrences in the Chippewa Valley.

In the latter half of its statement, the district said it will continue to investigate the claims and do its due diligence in making the district safe for all of its students.

“Investigating and resolving discrimination complaints such as the complaint that was filed yesterday is a significant part of what we do to provide for an appropriate educational environment. We take that responsibility seriously and pledge our best efforts to address this complaint promptly and responsibly. A comprehensive investigation and review process for a complaint this broad and lengthy will take a considerable amount of time. An individual generally presents complaints under District policy; however, in this situation, the ACLU appears to have assembled a number of individuals to bring their individual complaints simultaneously. As a result, there will actually be multiple complaints to investigate and adjudicate. The District will conduct a thorough investigation while meeting the time limits mandated by Department of Public Instruction rules.”