Chippewa Falls School District shifts to 'mask-required' policy as COVID-19 cases soar

This only increased in the week ending on September 17, as the elementary schools had 167 individuals isolated or quarantined (+100 from the prior week), the middle schools had 123 individuals isolated or quarantined (+47 from the prior week) and the high schools had 192 individuals isolated or quarantined (+109 from the prior week).

As of Monday, the CFAUSD has 66 total reported cases of students currently infected with COVID-19, which has led to 482 total students currently being contact-traced/isolated/quarantined by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health.

“During the 2020-21 school year, only two outbreaks in the county could be attributed to CFUSD settings,” Holmes said. “As of today (Monday) and only three weeks into the 2021-22 school year, we believe it is necessary to let everyone know that we were officially notified by the county that three outbreaks are currently attributable to CFAUSD…I now believe that we need to add mask-wearing to Level 3 to determine if that additional mitigation measure alone can make a difference in reducing spread in our settings.”