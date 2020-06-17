Chippewa Falls school district to interview final candidates for superintendent position next week

The search for a new superintendent is almost complete.
The Chippewa Falls School District School Board narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to those who will be granted first interviews during the monthly school board meeting Tuesday night.
The interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, June 24, and will result in a list of two or three finalists, which will be made available to the public the same night.
The final step for deciding on a new superintendent will take place on Thursday, June 25, when the final round of interviews will be conducted separately by the board and representative groups of administration and the community.
After the interviews next week, the three groups will deliberate and decide on a new Chippewa Falls School District superintendent.
School board president David Czech said the community group was carefully crafted to best represent the district’s interests and is looking forward to having a new face of the Chippewa Falls School District by the end of next week.
“The community group consists of many of the same people that donated their time and expertise to our community conversation,” Czech said. “Thursday night we will deliberate and we are confident we will be able to name the next superintendent to lead our district.”
Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos was chosen to be the new superintendent for the School District of Altoona, ending her five-year stint in the position. She will replace Dan Peggs, who was fired after being accused of sex trafficking of a minor and child pornography.
Eliopoulos will continue in Chippewa Falls through the end of her contract in July.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.