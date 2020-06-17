Chippewa Falls school district to interview final candidates for superintendent position next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The search for a new superintendent is almost complete.

The Chippewa Falls School District School Board narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to those who will be granted first interviews during the monthly school board meeting Tuesday night.

The interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, June 24, and will result in a list of two or three finalists, which will be made available to the public the same night.

The final step for deciding on a new superintendent will take place on Thursday, June 25, when the final round of interviews will be conducted separately by the board and representative groups of administration and the community.

After the interviews next week, the three groups will deliberate and decide on a new Chippewa Falls School District superintendent.

School board president David Czech said the community group was carefully crafted to best represent the district’s interests and is looking forward to having a new face of the Chippewa Falls School District by the end of next week.