Chippewa Falls School District to maintain a 'mask-optional' policy for the 2021-22 school year

● Quarantining and isolation will be determined by Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) officials. CCDPH will keep the District informed on those decisions where school-aged children are concerned. At this juncture, CCDPH may utilize the 7, 10, or 14-day models for making those decisions, depending upon the situation - please see the following CCDPH documents for further information (COVID Quarantine Options and Quarantine Determination Criteria). Please note that should you be impacted by this provision, CCDPH officials will be contacting you in that regard, not school officials; however, you will be required to comply with those orders, as per WI Statute 252, which may lead to further contact from the County if not in compliance.