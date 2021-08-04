Chippewa Falls School District to maintain a 'mask-optional' policy for the 2021-22 school year

Superintendent Jeff Holmes issued the following update on masking in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District:
"Considering everything we currently know from multiple sources, we would like to provide our stakeholders with the following information:
● We will be a Level -2 “Mask-optional” school district to begin the school year (see below for Levels description). However, our stakeholders need to be aware that the State and Federally-declared public health emergency remains fluid in nature and, if applicable County, State, (e.g., WI Statute 252) and/or Federal mandates requiring face coverings in schools are implemented or local conditions are significantly impacted by outbreaks, which adversely impact school operations, our face covering status could change along with other mitigation measures. Additionally, the District supports and respects mask-wearing or vice versa, regardless of what is chosen while choice is providable by the District.
● We will continue to support mandatory mask-wearing on Chippewa Yellow Bus until September 13, 2021, which is when the current order is set to expire. This is due to the US Departments of Transportation’s (US DoT) and Homeland Security’s mandate and would place our transportation provider in a precarious position to do otherwise. Please know and understand that US DoT/Homeland Security are considering extending that order.
● CFAUSD will not be participating in the State’s COVID testing program for the 2021-22 school year.
● Quarantining and isolation will be determined by Chippewa County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) officials. CCDPH will keep the District informed on those decisions where school-aged children are concerned. At this juncture, CCDPH may utilize the 7, 10, or 14-day models for making those decisions, depending upon the situation - please see the following CCDPH documents for further information (COVID Quarantine Options and Quarantine Determination Criteria). Please note that should you be impacted by this provision, CCDPH officials will be contacting you in that regard, not school officials; however, you will be required to comply with those orders, as per WI Statute 252, which may lead to further contact from the County if not in compliance.
● For contact tracing purposes, we will require students to be in assigned seats in the classroom, lunch room, small group, and school bus settings. At this juncture, there is not a need to continue with cohorts in any of the school settings within the District.
● The District will work to maintain a minimum of three (3) feet of physical distancing wherever possible.
● The District has always maintained appropriate cleaning practices and will continue to sanitize our high touch surfaces frequently and disinfect surfaces daily. Cleaning products will be available if more frequent disinfection is required.
● Visitors will be allowed on school district premises as long as the District is in Level 1 or 2 status.
● Health Issues Isolation Room - Students who present with symptoms of any illnesses indicative of COVID-19 will be isolated and parent(s)/guardian(s) contacted for pick-up; see COVID-19 symptoms poster.
● In the event of a local outbreak, the CFAUSD reserves the right to use the following “Level” plan based on what was learned from last year’s experience and to comply with any applicable government mandates or orders:
○ Level 1 - Mask-optional; minimal mitigation measures (i.e., seating charts and increased hygiene, cleaning, and sanitizing protocols,)
○ Level 2 - Mask-optional; moderate mitigation measures (i.e., designated isolation rooms, CCDPH quarantine protocols, and appropriate social distancing where possible)
○ Level 3 - Mask-optional; more robust mitigation measures (i.e., minimizing contacts, increased social distancing where possible, no visitors, no field trips, etc.)
○ Level 4 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread
○ Level 5 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread; if needed, implement a hybrid learning model
○ Level 6 - Government mandate(s)/order(s) in place and/or dire community or school spread; if needed, implement a remote learning model
Thank you for your attention to this letter. Your continued patience, understanding, and cooperation during these continuing trying times are greatly appreciated. As always, I wish the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and others need not endure what is currently going on in the world around us…however, we aren’t out of the woods yet and we will continue to aim for a balanced approach to getting everyone through this ongoing ordeal to the greatest extent possible. I look to send you an update on August 18, 2021.
On a brighter note and in closing, enjoy the last few weeks of summer and, if possible, find some time to read to a child—it is one of the best investments in time that you can make."
