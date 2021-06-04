Chippewa Falls Scout, Andrew Hunt earns Eagle Scout rank

Another Eagle Scout is now soaring in the Chippewa Valley.

Andrew Hunt from Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls was awarded his Eagle Scout at the troop’s Court of Honor on May 24. The ceremony was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Andrew is the son of Dennis and Annette Hunt of Chippewa Falls. He is the first Eagle Scout on either side of the family. Andrew’s younger brother, Zach, is also active in Scouting.

For his Eagle Project, Andrew oversaw the creation of new wooden signs for historical markers for the Chippewa County Historical Society. Excess donations raised went to the CCHS for upkeep and maintenance of the historical markers.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0