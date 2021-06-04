 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Falls Scout, Andrew Hunt earns Eagle Scout rank
0 Comments
top story

Chippewa Falls Scout, Andrew Hunt earns Eagle Scout rank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andrew Hunt
GILES PHOTOGRAPHY

Another Eagle Scout is now soaring in the Chippewa Valley.

Andrew Hunt from Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls was awarded his Eagle Scout at the troop’s Court of Honor on May 24. The ceremony was held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.

Andrew is the son of Dennis and Annette Hunt of Chippewa Falls. He is the first Eagle Scout on either side of the family. Andrew’s younger brother, Zach, is also active in Scouting.

For his Eagle Project, Andrew oversaw the creation of new wooden signs for historical markers for the Chippewa County Historical Society. Excess donations raised went to the CCHS for upkeep and maintenance of the historical markers.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News