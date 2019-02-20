The city of Chippewa Falls saw 113 new housing units constructed in 2018 between single-family homes and multi-family apartment complexes, and more are anticipated this year.
Chippewa Falls saw a significant jump in construction of new single-family housing in 2018, as 21 new homes were built, up from 14 a year ago. Six duplexes also were constructed. Also, there were nine new multi-housing complexes constructed: two 12-unit buildings and seven 8-unit buildings, and that also marks a steady jump from 2017.
Meanwhile, Nordson EDI’s new manufacturing center leads the way in new industrial construction, as its facility under construction in the Lake Wissota Business Park is estimated to cost $17.9 million.
City building inspector Paul Lasiewicz released his annual report this week, which shows that 267 building permits were issued in 2018, with a total value of $42.3 million, with the city collecting $175,821. However, those numbers are all down from 2017, when the city issued 289 building permits with a total value of $64.2 million, with the city collecting $246,586 in fees. The 2017 totals were much higher than average due to the additions of the Mill’s Fleet Farm distribution center and Star Blends.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said it is exciting to see the steady growth.
“We had another outstanding year in creating new jobs and creating new housing,” Hoffman said. “It’s probably the most single-family homes in years. So, we’ve added another 100 housing units in the city, and we still need more.”
More apartment complexes are expected to be built on the city’s East Hill in a neighborhood commonly dubbed “The Flats,” in an area near the now-closed Timber Terrace Golf Course, Hoffman said.
The city only had a couple new industrial buildings obtain permits in 2018. Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries’ new 144,500-square-foot manufacturing center, located at 1450 Lakeland Drive, is estimated at $17,984,600. Construction began last fall and it should open late summer 2019. The company and the Chippewa Falls City Council approved a developer’s agreement on a 16.6-acre parcel in October. Nordson EDI employs about 270 workers between three facilities, all located in Chippewa Falls. The company primarily makes tools and dies that are used in the plastics industry. Those dies are exported to vendors across the world, with contracts in Indonesia, China, Mexico, Japan and Germany
Another new building is a 35,000-square-foot Oakleaf Clinics medical clinic, located at 855 Lakeland Drive, which is valued at $5 million. A groundbreaking ceremony for that building was held Nov. 20. The medical center will open next fall, and it will house 14 to 16 physicians, said Oakleaf Clinics manager Darla Bowe.
The former Kmart building at 409 E. Prairie View Road was remodeled and turned into a U-Haul retail store and indoor storage facility at a cost of $1 million. The Chippewa Youth Hockey Association spent $413,000 on remodeling the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Winn Family Dentistry, located at 2849 Highway I, added to its facility at a cost of $866,600, and the nearby Smiles In Motion at 583 Lakeland Drive underwent a $475,000 addition. Another dental office, Cherry Tree Dental, is remodeling 4,500 square feet in the Chippewa Commons mall, 405 W. Prairie View road, at a cost of $229,000.
There were four new multi-family apartment complexes built in the city in 2017 — two 8-unit apartment buildings and two 12-unit apartment buildings. There were 15 new single-family homes constructed in Chippewa Falls in 2016, along with 12 new duplexes and a 16-unit complex.
Overall, the city collected $232,938 on all fees from 640 building, electrical, heating and plumbing permits in 2018. That also is a decline from 2017, when the city collected $297,624 on 666 total permits, but still higher than the average in recent years.
