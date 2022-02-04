Chippewa Falls Senior Center to remain closed through Valentine's Day

A center which hosts some of Chippewa Falls’ high-risk population will remain closed for at least a few more weeks.

The Chippewa Falls Senior Center, a 55-plus community center that offers a variety of activities to area seniors citizens, will remain closed until at least Monday, Feb. 14, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the facility.

After a few members of the center tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health made the request that the center close for two weeks out of an abundance of caution for the elderly people who regularly visit the facility.

The senior center planned to reopen Tuesday, but after Omicron variant numbers began to rise in Chippewa County, the health department asked the facility to remain closed until at least Monday, Feb. 14.

“Members who recently tested positive, don’t give up, stay strong, and we wish you well,” the senior center wrote in a Facebook post.

For updates on when the Chippewa Falls Senior Center will reopen, visit its website chippewafallsseniorcenter.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.