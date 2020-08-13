You are the owner of this article.
Chippewa Falls Senior Center's annual chicken and corn feed takes on additional importance
Chippewa Falls Senior Center's annual chicken and corn feed takes on additional importance

Chippewa Falls Senior Center's Chicken and Corn Feed

Volunteers move cooked sweet corn into a cooler for storage prior to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center's Chicken and Corn Feed on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa Falls Senior Center has been hosting its chicken and corn feed since 2013.

But this year's version takes on additional importance as the fundraiser is helping to reopen the center, which has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 40 volunteers spent Thursday helping out in a variety of ways from cooking and packaging food to setting up the site.

In the past, the senior center held the event indoors with indoor eating and carryout options, but this year's feed was drive-thru only, something Chippewa Falls Senior Center Director Angie Walker said was a completely different situation. The volunteers adhered to all public health safety precautions to help make the event possible.

“This year takes on a whole new meaning – safety for everyone, for our servers, safety for the public," Walker said. "We’re doing everything that is necessary so everyone is safe.”

The event started at 3:30 p.m. and went until a sell-out with the menu including chicken, baked potato, homemade beans, corn, dinner roll, dessert and water for $10.

Walker said the goal was to serve about 400 people to sell out and had plenty of tasty food to help get to that goal in an effort to help the center reopen.

The center hosts a variety of activities and events for seniors in the community and Walker was thankful to all the members of the community who helped make Thursday possible.

“Everybody’s struggling but our people need to get back the comrade and enjoying each other’s company," Walker said.

Chippewa Falls Senior Center's Chicken and Corn Feed

More than 40 volunteers signed up to help out with Thursday's corn and chicken feed, one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the senior center, which has been closed since March.
