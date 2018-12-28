The first day of 2019 is set to host the first charitable event of the New Year in Chippewa Falls.
“Skate for a Cause,” is an annual charitable event put on by the Chippewa Figure Skating Club for more than a decade, where all the proceeds for the evening go to charity. The event is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. Admission is free, with all donations free will.
This event will see members of the Chippewa Figure Skating Club High School competition team skating performing either their competition routine or one just for the event individually, and other skaters are invited to perform as well. The event will feature a wide array of music and performance styles.
The chosen charity for this year’s “Skate for a Cause” is the Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Ronald McDonald House Charities is an American independent nonprofit organization started with the intent of improving the health and well-being of kids across the county.
Michelle Czech, president of the Chippewa Figure Skating Club, said the charity was chosen due to it directly affecting one of the club’s skaters.
“It fits in with the cause we raised money for last year,” Czech said. “One of our skaters had cancer and recovered, and now that she is going to Madison and using Ronald McDonald House all the time we realized there really is a need to help these places.”
Besides ice skaters new and old performing different routines to different music, Czech said a new aspect of the event this year sees a different demographic being involved in the fun.
“There’s a lot of little kids this year, kids who can barely skate,” Czech said. “They have some really cute music they’ll be performing to.”
Following the event, there will be a few hours of open skating time dubbed “Open Skate Day,” in honor of National Figure Skating Month. This event will also serve as the beginning of registration for the next session of the club.
For more information on “Skate for a Cause,” and how you can donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities, you can visit the Facebook Event page.
