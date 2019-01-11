Try 1 month for 99¢

Due to an emergency repair required on a sewer main, Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls will be closed from Wisconsin Street to Linden Street beginning Monday, Jan. 14.

In an email, assistant city engineer Bill McElroy said the road is currently open but will be closed early on Jan. 14 and is expected to remain closed through Tuesday, Jan. 15. 

The intersections of Woodward with Wisconsin and Linden will remain open. Traffic will be detoured from Woodward onto Wisconsin, to Main Street, to Linden, and back to Woodward during the closure.

Download PDF Woodward Avenue Detour
+12 The top 10 most crash-prone intersections in Chippewa County

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.