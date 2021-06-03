Chippewa Falls students receive scholarships at CVTC

Chippewa Valley Technical College students received over 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 academic year.

Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Students receiving scholarships from Chippewa Falls included:

From Chippewa Falls: Alex Peterson, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship; Alexander Schmocker, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship, and Indianhead Old Car Club Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship; Andrew Hays, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship and Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship; Anna Johnson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Anna Peterson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Beth Mcilquham, Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship and Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship; Camryn Billen, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship and Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.