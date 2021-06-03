Chippewa Falls students receive scholarships at CVTC

Chippewa Valley Technical College students received over 400 scholarships totaling nearly $300,000 during the 2020-21 academic year.
Recipients and donors are annually recognized at a scholarship reception each spring, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Students receiving scholarships from Chippewa Falls included:
From Chippewa Falls: Alex Peterson, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship; Alexander Schmocker, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship, and Indianhead Old Car Club Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship; Andrew Hays, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship and Denise Waterman Memorial Scholarship; Anna Johnson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Anna Peterson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Beth Mcilquham, Jerry Jacobson Leadership Endowment Scholarship and Liberal Arts Memorial Scholarship; Camryn Billen, Black’s Valley Ag Scholarship and Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship.
Carter Jensen, IT—Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship; Chantel Frey, Mckinley Charter School Endowment Scholarship; Cierra January, Karl & Vila Nygaard Memorial Nursing Scholarship—Continuing Student; Hannah Small, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Hope Perry, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship and John E. Smith Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Jessica Hurt, Carol Sokolowski Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Maybelle Brechlin Price Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Joanna Fox, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship; Joseph Perry, Satyawati & Dhan Prakash Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Thomas Draz Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and WIN Technology Scholarship; Katerina Petrich, Tri-County Medical Alliance Endowment Scholarship; Lisa Brancaccio, PESI Inc., Scholarship; Lisa Paulson, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship; Marshall Lewter, Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors’ Association Hvac Endowment Scholarship and Melanie Wells, Coy Hobbs Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Mitchel Hoffman, Charter Bank Investing In Our Community Scholarship; Nicole Crumbaker, Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship; Nicole Patzoldt, Debra Tillmann Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Ryan Tambornino, Shawn M. Sillman Memorial Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician Endowed Scholarship, Bob Jacobson Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Auto Body Association Scholarship, and Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship; Samantha Kukuk, Northwestern Bank Endowment Scholarship and Roger Mueller Information Technology Scholarship; Samuel Wiseman, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship For Students With Disabilities Endowment; Shayla Breen, Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners’ Association Scholarship and Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship and Stephanie Thompson, Phi Theta Kappa Member Scholarship.
Steven Koehler, Charter Bank Investing In Our Community Scholarship and R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship; William Strange, Association For Facilities Engineering (AFE) Chapter 66 Scholarship, Calli & Orville Andrus Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Fred Brechlin Electromechanical Endowment Scholarship, and Phil Ruehl & Nikola Tesla Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Elisabeth Casler Cowgur, Ardis N. Mcafee Endowment Scholarship; Odessa Virginia Hazelton, BMO Harris Bank Endowed Scholarship and US Bank Endowment Scholarship.