Chippewa Falls to host another drive-thru testing event

A second drive-thru COVID-19 testing event has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa County public health director Angela Weideman announced the details of the testing event at her weekly coronavirus update meeting Wednesday morning.

“I am extremely happy we are able to get these tests,” Weideman said. “It will be wonderful for all the communities around Chippewa Falls.”

The National Guard will be running the event, which will be held 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Weideman said 500 tests will be given, but she added that the guard has the capacity to perform 750 tests.

“If we found ourselves in a situation where we were going through them quickly, we could request more,” she said.

The first drive-thru test in the county was held July 20 and 434 people were tested, resulting in seven positive COVID-19 cases identified.

Weideman said the same guidelines will be in place: anyone ages five and older can get tested if they are a Wisconsin resident, and people do not need to be showing symptoms. There also will be an online signup form to help speed up the flow of traffic.