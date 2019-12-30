With a new decade on the horizon, many Chippewa Falls businesses are bringing in 2020 with a bang.
New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for many local businesses and venues, with a lot of people taking to the town to celebrate a new year full of new opportunities.
Some venues choose to host live music, some offer specials, while others just remain open and look forward to a large number of clientele to flood the venue looking for a good time on the last day of 2019.
The Chippewa Valley music scene continues to blossom and New Year’s Eve this year reflects that.
The Heyde Center for the Arts is one of the leading venues in terms of live entertainment. Tuesday night it will host an event entitled “Prelude to an Eve…New Year’s Eve with the Troppo Big Band Jazz Orchestra.” From 6:30 to 10 p.m., the venue will host the improvisational big band and serve appetizers. Admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth.
Local musician Hannah Alvarez said the night will be filled with many great musicians and will be a great night of entertainment for the whole family.
“There are a lot of great options this year for New Year’s, but the Troppo Big Band is going to be a standout performance,” Alvarez said. “A lot of the musicians in the band are the best around on their instrument, and pairing that with a great venue like the Heyde Center is going to make for a rocking New Year’s.”
Additional musical offerings on New Year’s include a free 21+ concert at Everybuddy’s Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls where Entropy, O.A.C., Sin7 and Tuthill Music will sync up for a high energy night of rock and metal with the doors opening at 8 p.m.
Chippewa Valley musical standout Sean Jordan will also be visiting Chippewa Falls on New Year’s Eve and will be playing a show at the Sand Bar and Grill from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with his arsenal of covers ranging from John Mayer, Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Prine, Bob Seger and a smattering of original music as well.
Alvarez said the talent on display during 2019 and specifically on New Year’s in the Chippewa Valley is one of the things that makes Chippewa Falls a standout destination in Wisconsin.
“This town is filled with so many talented people,” Alvarez said. “You can walk down the street any given weekend and bump into multiple shows where your jaw will drop. This is going to be a bittersweet night where we say goodbye to a decade, but simultaneously say hello to a new one. It’s going to be special.”
Other than musical events being offered in Chippewa Falls, many local restaurants and bars are offering specials and hosting events as well.
Businesses such as Loopy’s, The Eagle’s Club, 1st and Goal Saloon, the Snout saloon and he Brass Lantern Pub and Grill are all hosting various drink specials that are bound to please Chippewa Valley patrons on the last day of 2019.
Whether you are looking for a show to catch or just a good night on the town, Chippewa Falls is bound to have the thing you’re looking for on the last day of 2019.
