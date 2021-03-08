Chippewa Falls version of Monopoly now available

Chippewa Falls is making a name for itself on the map and now on the game board.

Chippewa Falls is one of the group of 11 northwestern city games included in a series of localized Monopoly style board games nicknamed Local Opoly.

Chippewa Falls-Opoly showcases favorite landmarks and well known parts of town such as the Irvine Park Zoo, Falls Bowl, Leinenkugel’s Brewery and more.

The Chippewa Falls-Opoly games are made in Cincinnati by Late for the Sky Production Company. Late for the Sky started in 1985 by making licensed collegiate board games with a property trading theme. The company has no affiliation with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly and does not use any of its protected trademarks.

Bill Schulte, one of the owners of Late for the Sky, said making these local games came about after wanting to capture local communities in areas of the country the company was previously unfamiliar with.

“We are always researching cities and communities around Wisconsin to make a unique game completely about a specific town,” Schulte said. “Before we take on a project, we need to be sure the locals love their town. That’s not been too difficult. Love of hometown is in Wisconsinites’ DNA…that along with cheese and the Green Bay Packers.”