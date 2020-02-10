CHIPPEWA FALLS — When I heard that 75 years ago last month Sgt. Richard “Harold” Baughman’s unit took part in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II, I jumped at the chance to chat with the Chippewa Falls veteran about one of history’s most famous battles.
A person only gets so many shots to hear from people who participated in history-altering events, so I figure those opportunities shouldn’t be squandered. That’s especially true when the central figure, in this case Baughman, is 102 years old.
British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called the Battle of the Bulge, which took place in Belgium, “the greatest American battle of the war.”
It was Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive against the Western Front. The Allied victory — though it came with the terrible cost of about 90,000 Allied troops being killed, wounded or captured — set the stage for the final push to end the war.
With that background, I drove to Wissota Place Senior Living in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday to listen to a war story. What I heard instead was an epic love story, broken up by tales of Baughman’s World War II experiences.
Baughman, who remains mentally sharp and remarkably spry for a centenarian, talked repeatedly about how much he loved his late wife, Arline, and how that light helped guide him through the darkness of war.
“I wrote to her every day I was over there, and she wrote to me almost every day too,” Baughman said. “My wife and I were really in love. We never had a bit of trouble in our marriage.”
During my visit, Baughman slid open a closet door and showed me boxes brimming with the 75-year-old love letters.
“She kept all of them,” he said, beaming, before telling me that the love of his life died peacefully in 2017 after 76 years and two months of marriage.
After Arline’s death, the couple’s daughter Larine Wald of Eau Claire recalled that her father spent a couple weeks reading through all of the letters. The walls of the apartment they shared remain filled with family photos, artwork crocheted by Arline and paintings of their family farm.
After keeping his war memories to himself for most of his life — “To honor those who died, maybe it would be nice for people to know more about the particulars,” he said — Baughman has opened up in the past decade, starting with grandsons who interviewed him for a class project.
“He did not want us fretting about what he went through,” Wald said, recalling that Baughman never talked about the war when she was growing up on the family farm near Sheldon in Rusk County.
Baughman and Arline were expecting their first child in 1942 when Baughman got drafted by the U.S. Army to start what would become a roughly three-year deployment, including 14 months in Europe.
Arline was still in the hospital when Baughman left for his physical and the baby was just a few weeks old when he entered basic training shortly before Christmas.
“It was awful hard on my wife,” he said, looking past his own anxiety about leaving his family to train for one of the deadliest wars of all time.
After being stationed in Louisiana and Texas, Baughman was informed on D-Day, June 6, 1944, that he was shipping out to Europe.
His unit, the 119th Infantry Regiment, landed in Scotland after taking a circuitous route to avoid German U-boats seeking to sink U.S. ships. The unit eventually landed at Normandy, France, and worked its way to the front lines.
During trench warfare at the Siegfried Line, a system of fortified pillboxes along the German western frontier that served as a barrier against pursuing American troops, Baughman was wounded in a firefight on Oct. 8, 1944 — about two months before the Battle of the Bulge. As a result, Baughman spent most of the battle recovering in a hospital in Paris.
The injury, which led to him being awarded a Purple Heart medal, occurred when the infantryman was hit in the knee by flying shrapnel from the aerial burst of an artillery shell. The same explosion killed a fellow soldier nearby.
Baughman made his way to the headquarters of a nearby company to seek treatment but was told to go back to his own unit’s headquarters. He spent the night in an 18-inch-deep slit trench to be protected from gunfire before returning to his headquarters.
He recalls his commanding officer telling him, “Soldier, you’ve got a million-dollar wound right there. You’ll be out of commission for a while.”
It was only one of the times Baughman recognizes he got lucky, recalling another close call in which an artillery shell landed three feet from the foxhole he was in. It would have killed him, Baughman said, but it happened to be a dud and didn’t explode.
“Thank goodness I wasn’t (at the Battle of the Bulge) or I might not be here because they lost an awful lot of men,” Baughman said, shaking his head.
Baughman rejoined his unit shortly after the battle as Allied troops sought to cross the Rhine River in pursuit of retreating German troops, who blew up a dam to slow the Americans.
While holed up near the river, Baughman developed a cyst on his ankle that caused him to lose feeling in his foot. He was sent back to a hospital for surgery.
He returned to the front on May 8 — just two days before the war ended in Europe — and then began occupation duty. He recalled that German soldiers, fearful of mistreatment by Russian troops, would use any means possible to cross the Elbe River and be taken prisoner by the Americans instead.
By that time, Baughman finally could reveal his location to his wife. Before that, all he dared say about the war in his letters was that he was OK.
Baughman, who earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone, finally shipped back to the United States, but with orders to eventually head to the fighting in the Pacific. However, he learned aboard ship, on Aug. 6, 1945, about the U.S. dropping an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, leading to Japan’s surrender.
So when Baughman got back to the U.S., he was discharged and got to return home to his wife and son.
“We had the greatest reunion ever,” he said, chuckling as he noted the couple’s second child was born about nine months later.
Baughman, who is on oxygen 24 hours a day because of a condition called farmer’s lung that he attributes to breathing in dust from moldy hay, farmed much of his life and was a mail carrier for 25 years. He and his wife raised six children, one of whom since has died.
Not only did Baughman lose a lot of friends in the war, but his brother Melvin was killed when his B-17 was shot down during a bombing mission over France.
“There’s nothing glorious about war. It’s terrible,” Baughman said. “You can’t depend on yourself or anybody else to save you. All you can do is depend on the Lord.”
Back home, Baughman said farm work kept him busy enough during the day to avoid the symptoms of what he is now sure was post-traumatic stress syndrome.
“I had a lot of bad dreams at night after I got back,” he said. “I don’t know how my wife put up with it, but she did. She’d just shake me and tell me to wake up.”
While the nightmares faded long ago, Baughman still regularly thinks about his service in World War II.
“To see all those dead people, that kind of takes a toll on you,” he said. “I’m just thankful I made it through.”
The memories he prefers to focus on are those of his wife.
“We loved each other so much,” he said, leading me to the next room to show me a framed photo of Arline from around the time they got married. “Isn’t she beautiful?”
Indeed, she was, as was the couple’s love story.
