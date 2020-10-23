Chippewa Falls voters come out in record numbers for in-person absentee voting

Voters are coming out in droves to be a part of an increasingly important national election.

In-person absentee voting began nationwide Tuesday, and voters in Chippewa Falls came out in record numbers to be involved. As of Friday more than twice the number of absentee and mail-in votes had been collected in Chippewa County as the 2016 election. This is due in large part to COVID-19, as the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election is becoming a political issue itself, causing people to debate whether it is safe to congregate in public yet.

County clerk Jaclyn Sadler said the number of voters showing up to vote early has been impressive and a sign people are itching to get involved in the political process.

“The turnout has been good so far,” Sadler said. “There have been lines out the door in both Chippewa Falls and the Village of Lake Hallie. Chippewa had almost 150 people come through and vote during the first hour on Tuesday, so the turnout has been great so far.”

Angie Casper, one of the voters who decided to vote absentee said she did so because it is the right thing to do for the health of Chippewa Falls’ citizens.

