Chippewa Falls voters come out in record numbers for in-person absentee voting

Voters are coming out in droves to be a part of an increasingly important national election.
In-person absentee voting began nationwide Tuesday, and voters in Chippewa Falls came out in record numbers to be involved. As of Friday more than twice the number of absentee and mail-in votes had been collected in Chippewa County as the 2016 election. This is due in large part to COVID-19, as the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election is becoming a political issue itself, causing people to debate whether it is safe to congregate in public yet.
County clerk Jaclyn Sadler said the number of voters showing up to vote early has been impressive and a sign people are itching to get involved in the political process.
“The turnout has been good so far,” Sadler said. “There have been lines out the door in both Chippewa Falls and the Village of Lake Hallie. Chippewa had almost 150 people come through and vote during the first hour on Tuesday, so the turnout has been great so far.”
Angie Casper, one of the voters who decided to vote absentee said she did so because it is the right thing to do for the health of Chippewa Falls’ citizens.
Support Local Journalism
“It just isn’t safe to be going out in public in big numbers yet,” Casper said. “I don’t know why everyone was so concerned about going out when we had so few cases, but now it’s worse than ever and people don’t seem to care as much. It is socially irresponsible to vote in traditional ways this year. I don’t know how to say it any more clearly than that.”
Another voter in Chippewa Falls, Jim Quint said he plans to vote on Election Day because he isn’t going to let COVID-19 continue to control him.
“I’ll be there at the polls a week from Tuesday,” Quint said. “I have no problem with people going out to big stores or out to eat, so why should I feel any differently about someone going to vote at their church or a local school? Yeah, this virus isn’t good but we still have rights. Trying to make people feel bad for voting seems pretty backward to me.”
Any qualified elector (U.S. citizen, 18 years old, who has resided in the district in which he or she intends to vote for at least 28 days) who registers to vote is eligible to request an absentee ballot. Under Wisconsin law, voters do not need a reason or excuse, such as being out of town on Election Day, to vote absentee. Any voter who prefers to vote by absentee ballot may request one. You have several options for requesting an absentee ballot and casting your vote.
If you are a registered Wisconsin voter, you can download the Application for Absentee Ballot (EL-121). Just complete the form and mail it to your municipal clerk's office. You can find your clerk at MyVote WI: myvote.wi.gov by searching for your voter record or performing an address search. You have until 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election to have an absentee ballot sent to you.
Those interested in voting in-person absentee can do so at their respective city clerk’s office.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.