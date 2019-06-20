Chippewa Falls wins state FFA Food, Science and Technology contest
The Chippewa Falls FFA Chapter was named the state winner of the Food, Science and Technology Career Development event competition. The winning team consisted of Shyann Smith, Alyssa Potts, Hailey Pitsch and MaKaela Ouimet. Their advisor is Jeanna Burgan.
Food, Science and Technology Career Development Event teams are asked to evaluate and develop a marketing scenario of a product using concepts of product formulation, package design, nutritional labeling and quality control abilities.
The team will now compete for plaques and individual medals at the National FFA Career Development events to be held in October in Indianapolis during the 92nd National FFA Convention.
Brakebush Brothers, Inc. sponsors the Food, Science and Technology Career Development Event at the state level and the National sponsor is Kerry Taste and Nutrition, US Poultry and Eggs Association and Kellogg Company.
