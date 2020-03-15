Chippewa Falls woman a finalist for Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is one of six finalists for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland contest.
The next Alice will be selected as part of the Alice in Dairyland finals May 14-16 and will begin serving June 1.
The other top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.
Alice in Dairyland is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Nunes grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, where feeding calves and clipping dairy cattle for the county fair were just a couple of things that helped shape her childhood.
During her teen years, she was heavily involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club.
Nunes went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority.
In 2017, she shared her knowledge of agriculture and the dairy industry while serving as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.
Nunes interned at Redhead Creamery, where she sharpened her love of cheese. In May 2019, she graduated with bachelor’s degrees in agricultural communication and marketing and animal science, with minors in agricultural and food business management and horticulture. After graduation, she accepted a position with Kinni Hemp Co. in River Falls.
“I will strive to be the role model that Alice in Dairyland was for me growing up,” said Nunes. “As Alice, I will explore Wisconsin’s agriculture and share my discoveries and knowledge gained with consumers and producers throughout the state.”
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Each Alice is employed by DATCP for one year and travels thousands of miles across the state, presenting to students, completing media interviews and attending community events to promote the state’s agriculture industry.
The 73rd Alice in Dairyland will begin serving June 1, 2020.
“The Alice in Dairyland selection process is unique in that it takes your communications and interpersonal skills to the next level and allows each candidate to showcase the public relations skills required for being Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador,” said 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin. “The personal growth the top candidates will experience just by being a part of the process will carry far into their future careers.”