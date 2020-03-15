Chippewa Falls woman a finalist for Alice in Dairyland

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is one of six finalists for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland contest.

The next Alice will be selected as part of the Alice in Dairyland finals May 14-16 and will begin serving June 1.

The other top candidates are: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton, Erica Helmer of Plymouth, Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Grace Schroeder of Cashton.

Alice in Dairyland is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Nunes grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, where feeding calves and clipping dairy cattle for the county fair were just a couple of things that helped shape her childhood.

During her teen years, she was heavily involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club.

Nunes went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority.

In 2017, she shared her knowledge of agriculture and the dairy industry while serving as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.