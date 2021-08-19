Chippewa Falls woman arrested for seventh drunk-driving offense

A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense.

Debora K. Haldeman-Turner, 61, 19190 67th Ave., was arrested Friday evening. She appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court, where Judge Ben Lane set a signature bond. Haldeman-Turner will return to court Sept. 28.

No police report was immediately available. Haldeman-Turner was also cited for refusal to take an intoxication test. Terms of her release include not consuming drugs or alcohol and take daily preliminary breath tests.

Court records show Haldeman-Turner was convicted of her sixth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2014 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.

