Chippewa Falls woman charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place

A rural Chippewa Falls woman accused of operating a drug house where two people overdosed and died has been charged.

Kora J. Vale, 23, 16765 50th Ave., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics, resisting or obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

On April 28, 24-year-old Sage R. Brost and 22-year-old Katie M. Walters died of overdoses at Vale’s trailer home, located in the Cindy Lake Trailer Park in the town of Lafayette. Vale is accused of moving Walters’ body outside the trailer and onto a deck, believing it would keep officers from being able to enter the residence and find her drugs.

However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell opted not to file any homicide charges at this time. Newell said his office takes overdose deaths and drug trafficking seriously and aims to hold those responsible for providing illegal substances that result in deaths.

“We work to hold those individuals accountable,” Newell said. “Unfortunately, in some instances there is insufficient evidence to determine which individuals were actually responsible for providing the deadly drugs. Without sufficient evidence, the district attorney’s office is not able to pursue criminal charges.”

Vale posted a $500 cash bond at her hearing Wednesday. Judge James Isaacson set the next hearing for Dec. 8.

During a separate court hearing last week, Vale visibly shook and bounced in her seat next to her attorney. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Vale has twice gone to a hospital since she was incarcerated for medical issues.

Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr sought a $3,000 cash bond because of the serious nature of the offense and she hadn’t been participating in pre-trial monitoring. However, defense attorney Kirby Harless told Judge James Isaacson that Vale has made every court appearance since early May, and she voluntarily turned herself in when she learned she had been charged and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Vale had been living in Wisconsin Dells, but recently moved back in with her mother in the Cindy Lake Trailer Park. Isaacson agreed with Harless and set the lower cash bond amount.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to the trailer court April 28 for a call for two overdoses. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene. EMS were already performing CPR on Walters on a deck outside the trailer, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Brost, who overdosed in his bed overnight, was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor told police that vehicles stopped at Vale’s trailer frequently, typically for 5 to 10 minutes, including cars with Minnesota and Iowa license plates, and they would buy drugs in her driveway. Vale’s name was the only person on the lease for the trailer.

A witness said Walters had been living in the trailer with Vale for the “last couple of weeks.” The witness told police he had been in the trailer, woke up, and observed Walters had died. He and Vale moved Walters’ body to the porch, so officers couldn’t come in home.

When officers searched the trailer, they found fentanyl in the living room, adderal pills, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia like syringes and rubber ties.

Law enforcement were able to obtain a phone that showed messages that Vale had also moved Brost’s body. Officers examined Walters’ Facebook account, locating messages where she was looking for drugs. The charge of resisting or obstructing an officer is for moving the body and initially hiding Walters’ phone.

Walters’ autopsy showed amphetamines, meth and fentanyl in her system. Brost overdosed on heroin and died at the hospital.

Court records show Vale was charged in March with possessing meth in Chippewa County, and also had a battery charge from Monroe County. As terms of her bond, Vale cannot possess or consume drugs or drug paraphernalia.

