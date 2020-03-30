Chippewa Falls woman fights cancer, avoiding virus

Annette Hunt has been out of her house just once in nearly two weeks.

Hunt, 53, of Chippewa Falls, was diagnosed with breast cancer last July. While she is slated to have surgery next month to remove the tumor, she is fearful of going outside because she has been taking oral chemotherapy since September.

“Unfortunately, the drugs put me at a compromised immunity,” Hunt said. “It makes me very tired.”

Hunt, who co-owns Chippewa Valley Financial Services with her husband, Dennis, had been driving daily to her office in Menomonie since she joined the firm a year ago. Her fatigue made her stay in a hotel room rather than make the drive home.

As news of COVID-19 spread, Hunt decided on March 16 to no longer go to work, and instead work from home.

“I came home with the chills and a sore throat, and I said, ‘this is too high risk for me,’” she said. “I can’t risk catching it. I knew I was the most vulnerable in the house, and that’s a hard realization to come to.”

Hunt did leave the house once — she drove to a grocery store, and one of her sons went in to buy food. When he got back in the car, he used antibacterial lotion, and he sat in the back seat. When they got home, he changed his clothes.