Chippewa Falls woman held on $100,000 cash bond for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest

A Chippewa Falls woman accused of stabbing a man in the chest is facing possible charges of first-degree reckless injury-causing great bodily harm and battery.

Ashley M. Dietrich, 33, remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. She has not been charged.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said officers were called to a home at 525 Old Eau Claire Road at 8:06 a.m. Oct. 15.

“Officers responded to a report of a male that had been stabbed in the chest,” Kelm said Wednesday. “We learned that he had been dropped off at a hospital.”

Dietrich was located at the house and arrested without incident, Kelm said. He was unsure if the weapon used in the attack had been recovered.

Kelm didn’t know the condition of the victim or if he had been released from a hospital yet.

“He was critically injured, but he did survive his injuries,” Kelm said.

Kelm said he didn’t know what was the motive of the assault, saying that remains under investigation. He added that the public is not in any danger.

Dietrich was convicted in Bayfield County Court of reckless driving-endanger safety in May, stemming from an incident Aug. 8, 2020, and was ordered to pay a $456.50 fine. A charge of driving drunk with a minor in the vehicle was dismissed.

