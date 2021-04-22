Chippewa Falls woman to serve 5 1/2 years in prison for 'murder-for-hire' scheme

Derek Gerke told Gibbs that his ex had become increasingly angry in her rhetoric over the years.

“I would be a dead man if it wasn’t for the (Department of Justice) and a brave person standing up and doing the right thing,” Gerke said. “I’ve never been so scared in my own home. I have nightmares, out of fear that Melanie will find a way to come and kill us.”

Melinda Gerke, Derek’s wife, told Gibbs about how she helps take care of Schrader’s five-year-old daughter, who has struggled with the news that Schrader tried to hire someone to kill her father.

“She will face unique challenges because of what Melanie has done,” Melinda Gerke said. “(Her) trust has been shaken. I listen to (her) as she tries to process what has happened. It keeps Melanie’s actions in front of our minds.”

Melinda Gerke believes that Schrader’s actions show she has no regrets and will attempt to kill her ex-boyfriend again, and kidnap her daughter.

Derek Gerke’s mother wrote a letter to the court, which was read out loud during the sentencing. She is disabled and lives with Gerke. She fears what Schrader would do to her if she got out of prison.

“She paid money to have my son killed. Derek has too many people that depend on him,” she said.

