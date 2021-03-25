Chippewa Falls woman to serve three years in prison for eight drunken-driving offense

A Chippewa Falls woman was sentenced this week to three years prison after being convicted of her eighth drunken-driving offense.

Lisa G. Norman, 59, 506 W. Columbia St., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court. Charges of possessing marijuana, resisting or obstructing an officer, and battery and threats to law enforcement were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Steve Gibbs released Norman but placed her on three years of extended supervision, and he ordered her to pay $2,562 in court costs and fines. Norman also must take an alcohol treatment course and submit a DNA sample. She was given three days credit for time already served.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer pulled Norman’s vehicle over at 11:49 p.m. Oct. 20, after the officer observed Norman making an illegal left-hand turn from the right lane on Bay Street, which is a one-way road. Norman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw showed she had a 0.176 blood-alcohol level.

Online court records show that Norman was convicted of her sixth drunken-driving offense in 2001 in Marathon County and was ordered to serve one year in jail. She was convicted of her seventh drunken-driving offense in Ashland County in 2006 and was ordered to serve eight months in jail.

