Chippewa Falls World War I veteran Robert L. Wiley featured in new Madison museum exhibit

A Chippewa Falls native, and war hero, is being immortalized in a display of Wisconsin military history.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum in Madison will open its “Souvenirs of Service: The Things They Kept” exhibit on Nov. 5. The exhibit will feature objects that Wisconsinites have collected while serving in the armed forces beginning in the Civil War era and extending to the modern-day.

One of these veterans whose souvenirs are included in the exhibit is a World War I veteran from Chippewa Falls, Robert L. Wiley.

“If only I had time to write of this hell, but I can’t,” Wiley said in a letter he wrote home to his loved ones in August 1918. “I will not be able to for some time yet, but the sights and experiences will never die from my memory.”

Wiley was born in 1892 and played football at Lawrence College prior to serving in the military during World War as captain of the 32nd Division’s military police company. After his service during the war ended, Wiley returned to Wisconsin where he earned a law degree from UW-Madison, started a practice in Chippewa Falls with his brother and then served as a prosecutor during the Japanese War Criminal Trials in Tokyo in 1946 after World War II.

The contribution Wiley made to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s exhibit is a commemorative French artillery shell.

“Collecting souvenirs of an event, place, person, or other reminder is an ancient human habit,” Museum Director Chris Kolakowski said. “Veterans are no different and have over the years brought home many reminders of their time in service. We look forward to sharing some of these powerful objects and their great stories with everyone.”

The exhibit opens to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. and remains on view through 2022. The Wisconsin Veteran Museum is an educational activity of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It’s a neat opportunity connect with the relatability of their experiences,” Museum Curator of History Kevin Hampton said. “Their experience is a human experience, which is documenting where you’ve been, what you’ve seen and who you’ve seen.

“We wouldn’t know the stories behind a lot of these things if we didn’t ask the veteran himself. We’re trying to illuminate their stories and showcase how they’ve shaped our country.”

More information is available at wisvetsmusuem.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.