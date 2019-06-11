Chippewa Falls will officially open up two large park projects this month, with the grand openings for the Chippewa Riverfront Park and Erickson Park scheduled for June 20 and June 27.
The Erickson Park construction is in its final stages, mostly dealing with site restoration, parking lot finishing touches and adding final elements to the bridge connecting it to Irvine Park.
They are also in the process of adding bollards to the entrances of the trails in the area.
Dick Hebert, Chippewa Falls director of parks, recreation and forestry, said they haven’t decided if the bridge will be open before June 27, but the park was being wrapped up quickly.
“There isn’t a lot left,” Hebert said.
The $2.2 million project was funded half by grants — including the largest Land and Water Conservation Fund grant ever awarded to Wisconsin — and half by fundraising. The Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is continuing to raise money for amenities like benches.
It has remained on schedule since its groundbreaking in May 2018.
In addition to the handicap-accessible fishing pier and a boardwalk, the park includes an observation platform on Glen Loch Dam, a handicap accessible boat launch, a walking bridge to connect Erickson Park to Irvine Park, a bike trail and parking.
The project received assistance from a number of people and businesses in the area, including a $100,000 donation by Markquart Motors and a $10,000 donation from Special Friends, Inc.
In downtown, the Chippewa Riverfront Park will be officially finished June 20, just in time to host the Northwoods Blues Festival June 21 and 22.
The park is also in the final stages of the construction, Hebert said, working with site restoration and painting the parks structures.
“That’s pretty much ready to go too,” Hebert said.
The current $2 million phase of the park project includes adding improved water features, the raised stage and canopy, more trails, Wi-Fi access, restroom facilities and an amphitheater with seating for up to 3,000 people.
Regarding the spring flooding in the park, Hebert said his department has dealt with some erosion and a retaining wall needed repair.
He noted, however, that looking at the historic data the flooding this spring isn’t the norm and they don’t expect it to have lasting effects on the park.
In the third phase, the focus will be on the Allen Park trails across the road, the connection to the Chippewa Riverfront Park trails and also improved infrastructure for the farmers market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.