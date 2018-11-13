Each Wednesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, kids gather for a youth Bible study. One Wednesday a month, a craft event is held in place of the Bible study. This event is called "KAPOW" — Kids at Prayer on Wednesday. The kids do not have to be a member of the church to participate.
Marion Strandberg is the inspiration behind KAPOW. Once a month, a craft is offered for the kids to create. For example, the kids get to paint rocks with religious symbols or make Christmas decorations. Whatever the craft is, the kids really enjoy participating.
At a recent KAPOW meeting, the kids made "tied blankets." The beautiful soft and cozy blankets were created for the comfort of the animals at the Chippewa Humane Society.
The animal care givers were very happy to have the blankets. They said that the animals really love to have a blanket to play with, snuggle with and sleep on. They also said they do the laundry every day to make sure the animals stay healthy. Another reason for the joy concerning the blankets is they have 140 cats and 16 dogs at this time that need to feel safe and cared for.
