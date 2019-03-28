The biggest event of the year for a long running local club is set to take place this weekend.
The Chippewa Figure Skating Club is hosting their annual show on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 at the Chippewa Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls. This year’s show is titled “Skating Down the Red Carpet” and will feature 60 skaters and 27 programs. Saturday’s performance will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s will start 2 p.m.
Michelle Czech, president of the Chippewa Figure Skating Club, said the goal of this year’s show is to dazzle the audience and have them feel like they’re watching a similar performance as to what they might see on the red carpet in Hollywood.
“I just hope when they get there they feel like they’re watching something happen on the red carpet,” Czech said. “We want them to have an experience that makes the spectators want to run up and meet everyone after the performances. That’s what we are looking for. We want them to have that experience.”
Czech said an aspect of the annual show she is particularly proud of this year is the kid/parent number. This part of the performance has the parents of some of the skating club kids come onto the ice and skate with their child. This year this part of the performance will feature the parents and kids dancing to rock and disco tracks on the ice.
“The parent number is one we’re looking forward to this year,” Czech said. “It’s amazing to see the parents get out there and skate, plus the kids love it too. It’s a lot of fun.”
This year’s show will spotlight four seniors who are graduating high school this year and will also be graduating from the club. Three of the seniors will be “spotlighted” and will skate solo numbers during the show, with the fourth cheering from the sidelines after being injured earlier this performance season.
The skaters and coaches in the Chippewa Figure Skating Club have been preparing tirelessly for this year’s performance, with preparation for the show starting in July when ice and snow are the furthest things from Chippewa Valley residents’ minds. Preparations are made throughout the fall, but Czech said the crunch time and period of intense training begins in January and leads all the way through the late March performance dates. She said it is a lot of hard work, but luckily the staff and skaters all rally together to help put on the best show possible.
Whether you are a fan of ice skating or not, Czech said to “come down” and have a good time, because there will be something in the show for everyone.
Now that the Chippewa Ice Arena’s rink is painted to look like the red carpet, the skaters will hold a dress rehearsal at the venue on Friday, March 29 before the performances the following two days.
For more information on this year’s Chippewa Figure Skating Club show “Skating Down the Red Carpet,” you can visit the event page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.