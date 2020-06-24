Chippewa Fire District receives two new ambulances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An essential service organization in the Chippewa Valley now has some much-needed new equipment.

The Chippewa Fire District received two new Lifeline Ambulances Monday for use throughout the Chippewa Valley. The two vehicles will replace vehicles that have been in service for many years.

The district said in a social media post that the new equipment will be of great value to the fire department and the community.

“Keep an eye out tomorrow. Chippewa Fire District has taken delivery of two sharp-looking new Lifeline Ambulances for their frontline rigs. The current first out ambulances will be placed in reserve roles. The new ambulances will allow crews to better serve the community with their state-of-the-art equipment for years to come.”

The two vehicles will be roaming the streets of Chippewa Falls immediately and will be on the scene in the case of an emergency.

The Chippewa Fire District is a combination fire district with nine career personnel, one part-time personnel and more than 100 paid-on-call volunteers. They operate from four stations with 37 pieces of apparatus.

