Chippewa firefighters call off river search

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Fire Department has called off a search in the Chippewa River for a reported missing person.

The agency has been searching the river, in an area near the Xcel Dam in city limits, since receiving a call last Friday of a report of a person struggling in the water.

Fire chief Lee Douglas issued a press release Thursday saying "there has been no new information brought forward by the public regarding anyone missing and search efforts have resulted in no findings."

If anyone is aware of someone missing, they should contact the fire department at 1-715-726-7701.

