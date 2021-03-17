 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Genealogy Society to meet March 27
0 comments

Chippewa Genealogy Society to meet March 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Genealogy Society will meet at 10:00 a.m. March 27 at Central Lutheran Church, 28 East Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls. Please wear a mask; seating will be spaced.

The program will feature Judy Gilles, who will talk about the Township of Lafayette and the Melville Settlement. The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.

For further information visit the CCGS website ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris: 'We stand with' Asian American community

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phyllis Adel Hartman
Obituaries

Phyllis Adel Hartman

Phyllis Adel Hartman, 93, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Liberty Village Retirement Home in Tomah, where she resided for the last five …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News