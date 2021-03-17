Chippewa Genealogy Society to meet March 27

The Chippewa County Genealogy Society will meet at 10:00 a.m. March 27 at Central Lutheran Church, 28 East Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls. Please wear a mask; seating will be spaced.
The program will feature Judy Gilles, who will talk about the Township of Lafayette and the Melville Settlement. The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
For further information visit the CCGS website ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi
