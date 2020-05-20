Chippewa health director isn't recommending hydroxy

Overall, there have been 43 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, which is up six cases since Friday. Of those, 31 are no longer showing symptoms, with the other 12 still being monitored. No one is currently hospitalized in the county from the virus, and there haven’t been any COVID-19-related deaths.

The number of people age 40 and younger contracting the virus has been growing, with 21 of the 43 cases falling in that category, she added.

Weideman said she is pleased to report that tests are becoming more readily available, as the supply of swabs and reagents used to take the tests has been growing. However, at this time, the county is still focusing on testing people who are showing symptoms of the disease.

The message from each speaker Wednesday was a reminder that the virus is still in the community even with the stay-at-home order eliminated. Chippewa Falls school superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos said that the best way to ensure kids are able to return to school in the fall is to follow social distancing guidelines now.

Chippewa County administrator Randy Scholz said there still isn’t a firm date for when the county courthouse will reopen. Anyone who needs to get into the building needs to make a reservation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0