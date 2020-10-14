Chippewa health director: Too many COVID-19 cases to keep up with contact tracing

With 260 active COVID-19 cases, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said her office simply cannot keep up with the contact tracing of reaching out to everyone who has come into contact with those who have been infected.

“We have to prioritize in following up with our high-risk contacts,” Weideman said Wednesday at the county’s weekly press conference about the virus.

A “high-risk contact” would be someone who works in a long-term health care facility, a school or daycare center, or anyone who works in medical fields.

The county has more than 30 people working on contact tracing, and they were able to keep up when cases were about 20 a day and increased into the 30s, but there are simply too many daily cases now for her staff to handle.

“We are doing a thorough conversation with every COVID-positive person,” she said. That conversation includes developing a list of names each person has been in contact with within recent days.

It will now be up to the infected person to reach out to those contacts and inform them of the COVID-19 diagnosis. Weideman said they have developed a list of things for the sick person to say to others.