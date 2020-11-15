Chippewa Herald to recognize Person of the Year

For the first time, The Chippewa Herald will recognize a Person of the Year, And we need your help in identifying him or her.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2020. The winner will be profiled in the Herald at the end of the year.

This is modeled after the Person of the Year initiative of The La Crosse Tribune; the La Crosse community will recognize its 19th annual honoree this year.

“We’re very pleased to extend this popular recognition program to our readers in Chippewa,” said Sean Burke, publisher and River Valley Media Group.president. “We’re proud to trumpet the contributions of local citizens through the Person Of The Year program.”

Send nominating letters of no more than 250 words to Herald Person of the Year, 321 Frenette Drive, Chippewa Falls WI 54729, or email them to letters@chippewa.com by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Please include your contact information.

