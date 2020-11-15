 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Herald to recognize Person of the Year
0 comments

Chippewa Herald to recognize Person of the Year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Person of Year

Person of Year 

For the first time, The Chippewa Herald will recognize a Person of the Year, And we need your help in identifying him or her.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2020. The winner will be profiled in the Herald at the end of the year.

This is modeled after the Person of the Year initiative of The La Crosse Tribune; the La Crosse community will recognize its 19th annual honoree this year.

“We’re very pleased to extend this popular recognition program to our readers in Chippewa,” said Sean Burke, publisher and River Valley Media Group.president. “We’re proud to trumpet the contributions of local citizens through the Person Of The Year program.”

Send nominating letters of no more than 250 words to Herald Person of the Year, 321 Frenette Drive, Chippewa Falls WI 54729, or email them to letters@chippewa.com by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Please include your contact information.

Time Capsule: Chippewa County through the years

Relive the sights of yesteryear through the Chippewa Herald's weekly Time Capsule series with short stories and photos of events and places provided from the Chippewa Area History Center.

1 of 60
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Semanko
Obituaries

Kevin Semanko

CADOTT — Kevin D. Semanko, 47, of Cadott passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, following a 13-month cou…